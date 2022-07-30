Welcome,
July 30, 2022, 10:09:21 PM
Ex Boro Player Graeme Souness
Author
Topic: Ex Boro Player Graeme Souness
headset
Ex Boro Player Graeme Souness
joins the mail with a sports column.
he gives a decent article about the beautiful game..
played for three of my favorite clubs. Boro, rangers, and Liverpool...
top top player.. well decorated with it.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11063067/Graeme-Souness-joins-Sportsmail-vows-outspoken-uncompromising-player.html
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Ex Boro Player Graeme Souness
Utter arrogant bellend and bully. No coincidence he has heart problems. Shallow prick.
headset
Re: Ex Boro Player Graeme Souness
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger
Today
at 08:57:26 PM
Utter arrogant bellend and bully. No coincidence he has heart problems. Shallow prick.
is that for his Liverpool connections
