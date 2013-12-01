headset

Middlesbrough vs West Brom



late kick and live on SKY sports.



for those,loyal supporters going to the ground, it should be a good one.



no prediction other than a Boro victory until I see the team sheet.





you just know the load and proud red faction will be belting this one out.







OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!!







a big crowd is expected - still time to get a ticket & join in you armchair lot!







https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-west-bromwich-albion/live/467830





Not a bad start at all!



Much more to be positive about than anything else.



All the new boys look the business

Was ok match, enjoyed it.

Sick of all the tribute stuff though.

Minutes clap for someone at beginning, that finished then taking the knee. Then everyone clapping for some reason or other in 2nd half.

Can we please stop this fucking nonsense.

What for next? Downings gold fish dies?



Edit. Just read Leo's dad died. If id have known I would have took part. I thought they were chanting Deano.

I don't mind and I said to wife at tike if these claps are for members of the club or really close associates like Ali. But it's for every tom dick and Harry nowadays.