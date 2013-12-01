game day is here for all you Boro fans - not forgetting a mention for the armchair lot!
late kick and live on SKY sports.
for those,loyal supporters going to the ground, it should be a good one.
no prediction other than a Boro victory until I see the team sheet.
you just know the load and proud red faction will be belting this one out.
OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!!
a big crowd is expected - still time to get a ticket & join in you armchair lot! https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-west-bromwich-albion/live/467830