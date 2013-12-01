Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough vs West Brom  (Read 133 times)
game day is here for all you Boro fans - not forgetting a mention for the armchair lot!

late kick and live on SKY sports.

for those,loyal supporters going to the ground, it should be a good one.

no prediction other than a Boro victory until I see the team sheet.


you just know the load and proud red faction will be belting this one out.



OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!!



a big crowd is expected - still time to get a ticket & join in you armchair lot! :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-west-bromwich-albion/live/467830
Not a bad start at all!

Much more to be positive about than anything else.

All the new boys look the business
Was ok match,  enjoyed it.
Sick of all the tribute stuff though.
Minutes clap for someone at beginning,  that finished then taking the knee. Then everyone clapping for some reason or other in 2nd half.
Can we please stop this fucking nonsense.
What for next? Downings gold fish dies?

Edit. Just read Leo's dad died. If id have known I would have took part. I thought they were chanting Deano.
I don't mind and I said to wife at tike if these claps are for members of the club or really close associates like Ali. But it's for every tom dick and Harry nowadays.
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 533


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:09 PM »
I think its fair to say that McGree is certainly no replacement for Tavernier (as some of our fans were suggesting).

There is still some serious work to be done in the transfer market to make us into a team which is capable of challenging for promotion.

Still completely toothless upfront (as we all know).

And still a distinct lack of creativity in midfield (in addition to this, we need to find a replacement for Tavernier).

Over to you Scott, Bausor and co
