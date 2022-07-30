Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 30, 2022, 06:56:34 AM
Author Topic: Middlesbrough vs West Brom  (Read 3 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:51:44 AM »
game day is here for all you Boro fans - not forgetting a mention for the armchair lot!

late kick and live on SKY sports.

for those,loyal supporters going to the ground, it should be a good one.

no prediction other than a Boro victory until I see the team sheet.


you just know the load and proud red faction will be belting this one out.



OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!!



a big crowd is expected - still time to get a ticket & join in you armchair lot! :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-west-bromwich-albion/live/467830
