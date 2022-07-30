headset

Online



Posts: 5 552





Posts: 5 552 Darwin Nunez destined for Liverpool glory « on: Today at 05:59:17 AM »



and that's just to try and stay in touch with Man City never mind trying to eclipse them in the league this year.



I still think they are packed with quality - my one hope is that Man City go for gold in Europe that might give others in the league a chance.





they and Pep quietly want the champions league it doesn't matter what gets said by pundits etc - if they dont bag that one - behind the scenes, it will be a bit of a diss appointment - even if they win the league..



that said Liverpool can't end the season trophyless





should be a good premier league battle alongside me watching the Boro in the championship



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19366836/darwin-nunez-liverpool-humble-beginnings-uruguay/

you've got to say my premier league team Liverpool very rarely get it wrong in the transfer market and having lost Mane a world-class player - then the is some pressure on the Liverpool forward line to hit the ground running especially this lad.and that's just to try and stay in touch with Man City never mind trying to eclipse them in the league this year.I still think they are packed with quality - my one hope is that Man City go for gold in Europe that might give others in the league a chance.they and Pep quietly want the champions league it doesn't matter what gets said by pundits etc - if they dont bag that one - behind the scenes, it will be a bit of a diss appointment - even if they win the league..that said Liverpool can't end the season trophylessshould be a good premier league battle alongside me watching the Boro in the championship « Last Edit: Today at 06:05:31 AM by headset » Logged