and given we are a few players down especially on the striker front - then we are still getting tipped to be up there come the season end.



not that you would think so when you read the likes of Shouty's (liddle) comments on roar..



i love the name shouty by the way whoever christened him that a big thumbs up



Burnley looked good last night - that's an extra name in the mix for me this year - only one game but I was expecting them to struggle - one always struggles after the drop - last night says it might not be them



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19340307/championship-football-vincent-kompany-norwich-burnley/

