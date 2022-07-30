Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: super neil warnock
headset
« on: Today at 05:49:21 AM »
has us in the mix this season with his top 6 predictions :mido:

and given we are a few players down especially on the striker front - then we are still getting tipped to be up there come the season end.

not that you would think so when you read the likes of Shouty's (liddle) comments on roar..

i love the name shouty by the way whoever christened him that a big thumbs up :like:

Burnley looked good last night - that's an extra name in the mix for me this year - only one game but I was expecting them to struggle - one always struggles after the drop - last night says it might not be them

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19340307/championship-football-vincent-kompany-norwich-burnley/
