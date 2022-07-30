headset

it looks like a kind of last throw of the dice in the effort to turn the current Man Utd disaster around...before probably facing years in the wilderness



the best football manager in my lifetime but must be nuts or very very loyal to the mancs to be getting to involved at his age....



if the answer is to try and turn the clock back in some ways. it could backfire on them fingers crossed as plastic a Liverpool fan -







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19364897/sir-alex-ferguson-return-man-utd-board-position/



