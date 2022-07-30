Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sir Alex Ferguson RETURNS to Man Utd  (Read 13 times)
« on: Today at 05:39:53 AM »
as legendary manager handed official position on new-look board in shock move


it looks like a kind of last throw of the dice in the effort to turn the current Man Utd disaster around...before probably facing years in the wilderness

the best football manager in my lifetime but must be nuts or very very loyal to the mancs to be getting to involved at his age....

if the answer is to try and turn the clock back in some ways. it could backfire on them  fingers crossed as plastic a Liverpool fan - monkey



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19364897/sir-alex-ferguson-return-man-utd-board-position/
