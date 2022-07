headset

Online



Posts: 5 552





Posts: 5 552 WAR MURDER I turned from a hero to a war criminal « on: Today at 05:24:11 AM »





will be worth a watch carries some similar themes to the bbc 6 parter called the captured..





worth a watch -- the bbc tends to be shite apart from radio 2 but does come up with the odd worthwhile watch I will give them that





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19364534/marine-a-alexander-blackman-innocence/ after I shot dead a wounded Taliban fighter Ė I donít know why I fired at himwill be worth a watch carries some similar themes to the bbc 6 parter called the captured..worth a watch -- the bbc tends to be shite apart from radio 2 but does come up with the odd worthwhile watch I will give them that Logged