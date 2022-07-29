Welcome,
July 31, 2022, 11:13:24 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wagatha
Author
Topic: Wagatha (Read 232 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 786
Wagatha
«
on:
July 29, 2022, 01:11:28 PM
Madam Vardy seems to have shit her panload, as my old boss used to say
A LOT of money, that, even for a footballer. They reckon £1.5M of her own costs PLUS £600k of Mrs Rooneys
Have some of that. Vardys side of the argument seemed utter tosh.
«
Last Edit: July 29, 2022, 01:28:43 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Rutters
Posts: 784
Re: Wagatha
«
Reply #1 on:
July 29, 2022, 01:32:28 PM
Gobshite misandrist... but at least she's got a rich husband to pay her bills.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 551
Re: Wagatha
«
Reply #2 on:
July 29, 2022, 09:03:20 PM
Ms Vardy obviously caught up in her own self belief. Goodness knows how many Legal Eagles told her, "don't do it!" Because that would've been the only advice she got! Old saying, "a fool and their money....!"
calamity
Posts: 8 583
Crabamity
Re: Wagatha
«
Reply #3 on:
July 29, 2022, 10:34:14 PM
What was it all about? I vaguely remember some social media argument? Cant bring myself to Google it.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 551
Re: Wagatha
«
Reply #4 on:
July 29, 2022, 11:32:35 PM
Quote from: calamity on July 29, 2022, 10:34:14 PM
What was it all about? I vaguely remember some social media argument? Cant bring myself to Google it.
Vardy lied out of her arse.
Rooney proved it.
Vardy lost!
calamity
Posts: 8 583
Crabamity
Re: Wagatha
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 04:24:49 PM
Good enough summary for me
