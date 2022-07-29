Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wagatha  (Read 232 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 786



View Profile
« on: July 29, 2022, 01:11:28 PM »
Madam Vardy seems to have shit her panload, as my old boss used to say

A LOT  of money, that, even for a footballer. They reckon £1.5M of her own costs PLUS £600k of Mrs Rooneys

Have some of that. Vardys side of the argument seemed utter tosh.
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 784


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 29, 2022, 01:32:28 PM »
Gobshite misandrist... but at least she's got a rich husband to pay her bills.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 551


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 29, 2022, 09:03:20 PM »
Ms Vardy obviously caught up in her own self belief. Goodness knows how many Legal Eagles told her, "don't do it!" Because that would've been the only advice she got! Old saying, "a fool and their money....!"
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 583

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 29, 2022, 10:34:14 PM »
What was it all about? I vaguely remember some social media argument? Cant bring myself to Google it.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 551


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 29, 2022, 11:32:35 PM »
Quote from: calamity on July 29, 2022, 10:34:14 PM
What was it all about? I vaguely remember some social media argument? Cant bring myself to Google it.

Vardy lied out of her arse.

Rooney proved it.

Vardy lost!
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 583

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:24:49 PM »
Good enough summary for me 
