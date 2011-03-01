Welcome,
July 30, 2022, 01:34:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wagatha
Author
Topic: Wagatha
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Wagatha
Yesterday
at 01:11:28 PM »
Madam Vardy seems to have shit her panload, as my old boss used to say
A LOT of money, that, even for a footballer. They reckon £1.5M of her own costs PLUS £600k of Mrs Rooneys
Have some of that. Vardys side of the argument seemed utter tosh.
Yesterday
at 01:28:43 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
»
Rutters
Re: Wagatha
Yesterday
at 01:32:28 PM »
Gobshite misandrist... but at least she's got a rich husband to pay her bills.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Wagatha
Yesterday
at 09:03:20 PM »
Ms Vardy obviously caught up in her own self belief. Goodness knows how many Legal Eagles told her, "don't do it!" Because that would've been the only advice she got! Old saying, "a fool and their money....!"
calamity
Re: Wagatha
Yesterday
at 10:34:14 PM »
What was it all about? I vaguely remember some social media argument? Cant bring myself to Google it.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Wagatha
Yesterday
at 11:32:35 PM »
Yesterday
at 10:34:14 PM
What was it all about? I vaguely remember some social media argument? Cant bring myself to Google it.
Vardy lied out of her arse.
Rooney proved it.
Vardy lost!
