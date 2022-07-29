Bernie

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #1 on: July 29, 2022, 08:40:28 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 29, 2022, 07:06:05 AM



Prepare to govern, Sir Kier, you hopeless twat

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.



Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?

Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls. Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls.

Bernie

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #2 on: July 29, 2022, 08:47:33 AM »



You know it would be very easy for Liz to win this - all she needs to do is promise a referendum on capital punishment and she would storm it.Would send the lefties into meltdown as well, especially as it would overwhelmingly be voted for by the working classes.

kippers

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #3 on: July 29, 2022, 12:13:28 PM »

Too many Blairism's has Sunac.He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here

Rutters

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #10 on: July 29, 2022, 05:53:00 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on July 29, 2022, 04:49:49 PM Liz is abysmal and will be a godsend to Labour. 18 months and tories will be wondering what the fuck they were thinking.



No doubt the leftist broadcast media will try to do a 'Boris' on her but if she carries out her promises I can see her doing well. Boris's bumbling buffoonery didn't seem to matter when he was carrying out his mandate (no matter how much the BBC/SKY/ITV smeared him)



No doubt the leftist broadcast media will try to do a 'Boris' on her but if she carries out her promises I can see her doing well. Boris's bumbling buffoonery didn't seem to matter when he was carrying out his mandate (no matter how much the BBC/SKY/ITV smeared him)Remember, Labour will have to come up with some popular policies...and that's hard to do when you can't define what a woman is, refuse to stand with the working class when they withdraw their labour and the leader is despised by half the party.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:59:51 PM » Perfect example last night of what a car crash she is going to be. Nicola Sturgeon, elected 1st minister of Scotland is just an attention seeker who should just be ignored says Liz. She is touting to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK and she has just clumsily antagonised the whole of scotland and likely increased the independence sentiment by ten points! Mad to think that the old tory duffers in the room applauded that - can they not see how disrespectful and arrogant that is to dismiss Scotlands leader, someone elected with a big mandate. Fot all the union flag waving the tories are doing a great job in ensuring the breaking up of the union.

Squarewheelbike

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:23:04 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 12:59:51 PM Perfect example last night of what a car crash she is going to be. Nicola Sturgeon, elected 1st minister of Scotland is just an attention seeker who should just be ignored says Liz. She is touting to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK and she has just clumsily antagonised the whole of scotland and likely increased the independence sentiment by ten points! Mad to think that the old tory duffers in the room applauded that - can they not see how disrespectful and arrogant that is to dismiss Scotlands leader, someone elected with a big mandate. Fot all the union flag waving the tories are doing a great job in ensuring the breaking up of the union.



Really can't be bothered with watching the debates, but heard that on LBC this morning, guessing the biggest cheer she's got so far. Ben Houchen has also taken a good old pop at her for her "pay Northerners less" idea! She's going to win it, sit back and enjoy a two year car crash!

headset

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:49:54 AM »



Well apart from saying its a bit early for labour to release any policy details just yet ... yeah right - O





that said you might be right on your comments but you just know Labour wont win either now that is the bit you need to worry about - the lefties are blinkered to fuck and cant see that bit - like they couldn't see the past how many years is it now!! with a brexit defeat thrown in as well -



steady on bob don't fall into the same trap of that lot on fly me - who are forever telling us how bad the tories are whilst still unable to tell us what Sir Kier stands for.Well apart from saying its a bit early for labour to release any policy details just yet ... yeah right - Othat said you might be right on your comments but you just know Labour wont win either now that is the bit you need to worry about - the lefties are blinkered to fuck and cant see that bit - like they couldn't see the past how many years is it now!! with a brexit defeat thrown in as well -i want political competition but i don't see it from Labour and the sooner you and the rest of the lefties start telling Labour to buck the ideas up the better for all - we cant keep telling you and others how shit they are

Rutters

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:07:18 AM » I think this thread perfectly demonstrates why it's so feasible to turn the current polls around.



I believe that on Liz's coronation there will be an immediate honeymoon period of a boost in Tory popularity and from then on it depends on what she manages to push through.



Support for labour is grudging and based on nothing more than hatred of Tories (I used to be the same myself)



At the end of the day people vote for hope (whether is happens or not) not hate.

Rutters

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:21:42 PM » Looks like you're stuck either way then.



We're crying out for a traditional labour party with traditional labour values and priorities, they'd certainly regain my vote.



The problem is that half of them think I'm toxic because I'm male and the rest think I'm privileged because I'm white.



How can you expect the electorate to back you when you spend most of your time dividing them up into competing groups?

headset

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:57:11 PM »



His squirming pretty much tells us why the nation voted for the tories in the last election....





sorry to keep bringing it up but it is a belter for any Corbyn or Labour fans - they must cringe to think they voted for Jezza when Sir Kier is struggling for a good thing to say about him.....



even a top-end lawyer could not spin that question - yet the lefties still blame the rest of the nation for voting blue - the penny will drop one day for them!





as for Sir Kier, he won't get my vote whilst he is telling me women can have cocks - well apart from ones pumped into them by a man







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/





my favourite Sir Kier Starmer moment to date..............His squirming pretty much tells us why the nation voted for the tories in the last election....sorry to keep bringing it up but it is a belter for any Corbyn or Labour fans - they must cringe to think they voted for Jezza when Sir Kier is struggling for a good thing to say about him.....even a top-end lawyer could not spin that question - yet the lefties still blame the rest of the nation for voting blue - the penny will drop one day for them!as for Sir Kier, he won't get my vote whilst he is telling me women can have cocks - well apart from ones pumped into them by a man

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16785755/sir-keir-starmer-jeremy-corbyn-pm-boris-johnson/

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #19 on: Today at 05:08:00 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:21:42 PM Looks like you're stuck either way then.



We're crying out for a traditional labour party with traditional labour values and priorities, they'd certainly regain my vote.



The problem is that half of them think I'm toxic because I'm male and the rest think I'm privileged because I'm white.



How can you expect the electorate to back you when you spend most of your time dividing them up into competing groups?



Well I am really. I am too old to hold out hope in my life so I think Ill vote Green. Seriously

calamity

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:02:25 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 12:59:51 PM Perfect example last night of what a car crash she is going to be. Nicola Sturgeon, elected 1st minister of Scotland is just an attention seeker who should just be ignored says Liz. She is touting to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK and she has just clumsily antagonised the whole of scotland and likely increased the independence sentiment by ten points! Mad to think that the old tory duffers in the room applauded that - can they not see how disrespectful and arrogant that is to dismiss Scotlands leader, someone elected with a big mandate. Fot all the union flag waving the tories are doing a great job in ensuring the breaking up of the union.



You pick some strange things to hang your hat on. Shes not wrong about Sturgeon, whether she should be saying it is another matter. Plenty of Scottish want independence and hate sturgeon. Plenty dont want independence. Plenty also support Sturgeon, but dont agree with her dirty politics during the pandemic, also the timing of any second referendum demand.



You pick some strange things to hang your hat on. Shes not wrong about Sturgeon, whether she should be saying it is another matter. Plenty of Scottish want independence and hate sturgeon. Plenty dont want independence. Plenty also support Sturgeon, but dont agree with her dirty politics during the pandemic, also the timing of any second referendum demand.

Sturgeon is a thoroughly dislikeable chancer and the only way to save the union is to put her in her box. They lost the referendum and they are spending time ignoring things like the extremely poor education performance and record drug deaths in her incessant pursuit of another referendum, which they in all likelihood would lose again. Its irresponsible and she needs calling out on it. If they performed at their day job then theyd have a case for a referendum, as it is I wouldnt trust them with anything. They are a one state dictatorship and their politics are dirtier than anything the tories can muster.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:58:47 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:02:25 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 12:59:51 PM Perfect example last night of what a car crash she is going to be. Nicola Sturgeon, elected 1st minister of Scotland is just an attention seeker who should just be ignored says Liz. She is touting to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK and she has just clumsily antagonised the whole of scotland and likely increased the independence sentiment by ten points! Mad to think that the old tory duffers in the room applauded that - can they not see how disrespectful and arrogant that is to dismiss Scotlands leader, someone elected with a big mandate. Fot all the union flag waving the tories are doing a great job in ensuring the breaking up of the union.



You pick some strange things to hang your hat on. Shes not wrong about Sturgeon, whether she should be saying it is another matter. Plenty of Scottish want independence and hate sturgeon. Plenty dont want independence. Plenty also support Sturgeon, but dont agree with her dirty politics during the pandemic, also the timing of any second referendum demand.



Sturgeon is a thoroughly dislikeable chancer and the only way to save the union is to put her in her box. They lost the referendum and they are spending time ignoring things like the extremely poor education performance and record drug deaths in her incessant pursuit of another referendum, which they in all likelihood would lose again. Its irresponsible and she needs calling out on it. If they performed at their day job then theyd have a case for a referendum, as it is I wouldnt trust them with anything. They are a one state dictatorship and their politics are dirtier than anything the tories can muster.

You pick some strange things to hang your hat on. Shes not wrong about Sturgeon, whether she should be saying it is another matter. Plenty of Scottish want independence and hate sturgeon. Plenty dont want independence. Plenty also support Sturgeon, but dont agree with her dirty politics during the pandemic, also the timing of any second referendum demand.Sturgeon is a thoroughly dislikeable chancer and the only way to save the union is to put her in her box. They lost the referendum and they are spending time ignoring things like the extremely poor education performance and record drug deaths in her incessant pursuit of another referendum, which they in all likelihood would lose again. Its irresponsible and she needs calling out on it. If they performed at their day job then theyd have a case for a referendum, as it is I wouldnt trust them with anything. They are a one state dictatorship and their politics are dirtier than anything the tories can muster.

It doesnt matter what you think of Sturgeon, she is still Scotlands top politician with big support. if Truss thinks she can take Sturgeons performance and policy apart then great she should do that, like a serious politician would. To deal with that question in such a cack handed way is just gross incompetence



It doesnt matter what you think of Sturgeon, she is still Scotlands top politician with big support. if Truss thinks she can take Sturgeons performance and policy apart then great she should do that, like a serious politician would. To deal with that question in such a cack handed way is just gross incompetenceCouple that with the levelling down policy for civil servants she announced, then u-turned, then denied ever making ( despite it being in her own press brief) and its very obvious she is going to be a car crash. How can she be so incompetent, then blatently lie, then u turn and still have people championing her for PM. She is going to be a Godsend for Labour.

Bill Buxton

Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #23 on: Today at 10:15:38 PM » Sturgeon is no more than a glorified county council leader. She gets great publicity from the BBC and Sky because she is seen as an opponent of the Tories. In the real world however in parts of Scotland,and The whole of England she is seen as a repulsive chancer. She will crash and burn like all dictators.

