MF(c) DOOM
Perfect example last night of what a car crash she is going to be. Nicola Sturgeon, elected 1st minister of Scotland is just an attention seeker who should just be ignored says Liz. She is touting to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK and she has just clumsily antagonised the whole of scotland and likely increased the independence sentiment by ten points! Mad to think that the old tory duffers in the room applauded that - can they not see how disrespectful and arrogant that is to dismiss Scotlands leader, someone elected with a big mandate. Fot all the union flag waving the tories are doing a great job in ensuring the breaking up of the union.
You pick some strange things to hang your hat on. Shes not wrong about Sturgeon, whether she should be saying it is another matter. Plenty of Scottish want independence and hate sturgeon. Plenty dont want independence. Plenty also support Sturgeon, but dont agree with her dirty politics during the pandemic, also the timing of any second referendum demand.
Sturgeon is a thoroughly dislikeable chancer and the only way to save the union is to put her in her box. They lost the referendum and they are spending time ignoring things like the extremely poor education performance and record drug deaths in her incessant pursuit of another referendum, which they in all likelihood would lose again. Its irresponsible and she needs calling out on it. If they performed at their day job then theyd have a case for a referendum, as it is I wouldnt trust them with anything. They are a one state dictatorship and their politics are dirtier than anything the tories can muster.
It doesnt matter what you think of Sturgeon, she is still Scotlands top politician with big support. if Truss thinks she can take Sturgeons performance and policy apart then great she should do that, like a serious politician would. To deal with that question in such a cack handed way is just gross incompetence
Couple that with the levelling down policy for civil servants she announced, then u-turned, then denied ever making ( despite it being in her own press brief) and its very obvious she is going to be a car crash. How can she be so incompetent, then blatently lie, then u turn and still have people championing her for PM. She is going to be a Godsend for Labour.
