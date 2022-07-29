Bernie

Posts: 7 704 Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #1 on: July 29, 2022, 08:40:28 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 29, 2022, 07:06:05 AM



Prepare to govern, Sir Kier, you hopeless twat

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.



Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?

Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls. Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls.

Bernie

Posts: 7 704 Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #2 on: July 29, 2022, 08:47:33 AM »



Would send the lefties into meltdown as well, especially as it would overwhelmingly be voted for by the working classes. You know it would be very easy for Liz to win this - all she needs to do is promise a referendum on capital punishment and she would storm it.Would send the lefties into meltdown as well, especially as it would overwhelmingly be voted for by the working classes.

kippers

Posts: 3 337 Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #3 on: July 29, 2022, 12:13:28 PM »

He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here Too many Blairism's has Sunac.He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here

Rutters

Posts: 785 Re: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher « Reply #10 on: July 29, 2022, 05:53:00 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on July 29, 2022, 04:49:49 PM Liz is abysmal and will be a godsend to Labour. 18 months and tories will be wondering what the fuck they were thinking.



No doubt the leftist broadcast media will try to do a 'Boris' on her but if she carries out her promises I can see her doing well. Boris's bumbling buffoonery didn't seem to matter when he was carrying out his mandate (no matter how much the BBC/SKY/ITV smeared him)



No doubt the leftist broadcast media will try to do a 'Boris' on her but if she carries out her promises I can see her doing well. Boris's bumbling buffoonery didn't seem to matter when he was carrying out his mandate (no matter how much the BBC/SKY/ITV smeared him)

Remember, Labour will have to come up with some popular policies...and that's hard to do when you can't define what a woman is, refuse to stand with the working class when they withdraw their labour and the leader is despised by half the party.

MF(c) DOOM

Perfect example last night of what a car crash she is going to be. Nicola Sturgeon, elected 1st minister of Scotland is just an attention seeker who should just be ignored says Liz. She is touting to be the Prime Minister of the whole of the UK and she has just clumsily antagonised the whole of scotland and likely increased the independence sentiment by ten points! Mad to think that the old tory duffers in the room applauded that - can they not see how disrespectful and arrogant that is to dismiss Scotlands leader, someone elected with a big mandate. Fot all the union flag waving the tories are doing a great job in ensuring the breaking up of the union.