Liz is abysmal and will be a godsend to Labour. 18 months and tories will be wondering what the fuck they were thinking.
No doubt the leftist broadcast media will try to do a 'Boris' on her but if she carries out her promises I can see her doing well. Boris's bumbling buffoonery didn't seem to matter when he was carrying out his mandate (no matter how much the BBC/SKY/ITV smeared him)
Remember, Labour will have to come up with some popular policies...and that's hard to do when you can't define what a woman is, refuse to stand with the working class when they withdraw their labour and the leader is despised by half the party.