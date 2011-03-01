Bernie

Prepare to govern, Sir Kier, you hopeless twat

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.



Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.

Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?

Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls.

Would send the lefties into meltdown as well, especially as it would overwhelmingly be voted for by the working classes. You know it would be very easy for Liz to win this - all she needs to do is promise a referendum on capital punishment and she would storm it.Would send the lefties into meltdown as well, especially as it would overwhelmingly be voted for by the working classes. Logged

He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here Too many Blairism's has Sunac.He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here Logged

Really like Kemi but i think it was too early for PM. She needs to have held a more senior role than her current one first. Really like Kemi but i think it was too early for PM. She needs to have held a more senior role than her current one first. Logged

Really like Kemi but i think it was too early for PM. She needs to have held a more senior role than her current one first.

Handled it well, people know who she is now without her getting tarnished by what is now becoming an unrelenting car crash. The Tory Grandee's will be working on her and Tuggunhat(sp) as the way forward. Handled it well, people know who she is now without her getting tarnished by what is now becoming an unrelenting car crash. The Tory Grandee's will be working on her and Tuggunhat(sp) as the way forward. Logged