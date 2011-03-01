Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2022, 05:58:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Looking good for Pound Shop Thatcher  (Read 131 times)
Ben G and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 786



View Profile
« on: Today at 07:06:05 AM »
 :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :homer: :homer: :homer: :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:

Prepare to govern, Sir Kier, you hopeless twat  :ukfist: :ukfist:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 703


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:40:28 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:06:05 AM
:bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :homer: :homer: :homer: :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:

Prepare to govern, Sir Kier, you hopeless twat  :ukfist: :ukfist:

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.

Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?
Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 703


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:47:33 AM »
You know it would be very easy for Liz to win this - all she needs to do is promise a referendum on capital punishment and she would storm it.

Would send the lefties into meltdown as well, especially as it would overwhelmingly be voted for by the working classes.  :mido:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 337


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:28 PM »
Too many Blairism's has Sunac.
He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here  :alf:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 786



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:07 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 12:13:28 PM
Too many Blairism's has Sunac.
He is also a type that thinks he is right and everyone else is wrong. Never a good trait....even on here  :alf:

Sorry, Kip  klins
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 784


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:35:32 PM »
Kemi would have been a nail-on election win but having said that, it won't take much for Liz to turn it round.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 703


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:13:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:35:32 PM
Kemi would have been a nail-on election win but having said that, it won't take much for Liz to turn it round.

Really like Kemi but i think it was too early for PM. She needs to have held a more senior role than her current one first.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 727



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:49:49 PM »
Liz is abysmal and will be a godsend to Labour. 18 months and tories will be wondering what the fuck they were thinking.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 784


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:45:08 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:13:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:35:32 PM
Kemi would have been a nail-on election win but having said that, it won't take much for Liz to turn it round.

Really like Kemi but i think it was too early for PM. She needs to have held a more senior role than her current one first.

I think a total disassociation from the current regime is exactly what was needed

Liz and Rishi will both suffer from their Boris affiliations.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 548


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:48:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:13:18 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:35:32 PM
Kemi would have been a nail-on election win but having said that, it won't take much for Liz to turn it round.

Really like Kemi but i think it was too early for PM. She needs to have held a more senior role than her current one first.

Handled it well, people know who she is now without her getting tarnished by what is now becoming an unrelenting car crash. The Tory Grandee's will be working on her and Tuggunhat(sp) as the way forward.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 784


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:53:00 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 04:49:49 PM
Liz is abysmal and will be a godsend to Labour. 18 months and tories will be wondering what the fuck they were thinking.

No doubt the leftist broadcast media will try to do a 'Boris' on her but if she carries out her promises I can see her doing well. Boris's bumbling buffoonery didn't seem to matter when he was carrying out his mandate (no matter how much the BBC/SKY/ITV smeared him)

Remember, Labour will have to come up with some popular policies...and that's hard to do when you can't define what a woman is, refuse to stand with the working class when they withdraw their labour and the leader is despised by half the party.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 