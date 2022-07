Bernie

Reply #1 on: Today at 08:40:28 AM



Prepare to govern, Sir Kier, you hopeless twat

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.



Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?

Should have stuck with Boris. But out of the available options, Truss is by far the best.

Interesting that Starmer is still making little progress. Surely he should be streets ahead?

Labour seem fucked. They go hard left and have their biggest defeat since the 30's. Go moderate and they can only pull level in the pulls.