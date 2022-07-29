Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2022, 06:30:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Girl aged just NINE is stabbed to death on street in Boston  (Read 4 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 545


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:22:02 AM »
A nine-year-old schoolgirl has died from a suspected stab wound in the market town of Boston, Lincolnshire
Police were called to the scene in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm and launched their murder probe
Conservative MP Matt Warman said he had requested national help from Policing Minister Tom Pursglove



Jesus christ it's getting naughty knife crime - 9 yr old and then that Liverpool lass who was only 13

Britain as always had a violent streak to it but kids that young getting knifed - is off it


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11059619/Nine-year-old-girl-stabbed-death-Boston.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 