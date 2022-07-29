headset

Girl aged just NINE is stabbed to death on street in Boston « on: Today at 06:22:02 AM »

Police were called to the scene in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm and launched their murder probe

Conservative MP Matt Warman said he had requested national help from Policing Minister Tom Pursglove







Jesus christ it's getting naughty knife crime - 9 yr old and then that Liverpool lass who was only 13



Britain as always had a violent streak to it but kids that young getting knifed - is off it





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11059619/Nine-year-old-girl-stabbed-death-Boston.html





