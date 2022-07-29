A nine-year-old schoolgirl has died from a suspected stab wound in the market town of Boston, Lincolnshire
Police were called to the scene in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm and launched their murder probe
Conservative MP Matt Warman said he had requested national help from Policing Minister Tom Pursglove
Jesus christ it's getting naughty knife crime - 9 yr old and then that Liverpool lass who was only 13
Britain as always had a violent streak to it but kids that young getting knifed - is off ithttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11059619/Nine-year-old-girl-stabbed-death-Boston.html