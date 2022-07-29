Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2022, 09:03:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England Lionesses to pocket £55,000 each if they win Euros  (Read 44 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 545


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:04:14 AM »
good for them - i don't want to get into a gender row  but I'm not so sure they have the pull of the men's game just yet in order to want 'men's money'

if they wish to fight for it and do get it good luck i would support my daughter /wife in any wage battle.

I ain't an accountant but until they can bring in the match day numbers the mans game does on a weekend in league football fair enough.

the national team as of course has caught the eye of the nation - so those players might have a cause to fight for.

i say all the above respectfully.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19353116/england-lionesses-gender-pay-gap/
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 701


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:44 AM »
The England woman have never asked for equal pay as far as i'm aware - that was the septic tanks, led by that uber wokist cow Rapinoe.

If they do get 55k each then they have earned every penny. They have lit the country up these past couple of weeks.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 