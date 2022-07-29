headset

England Lionesses to pocket £55,000 each if they win Euros



if they wish to fight for it and do get it good luck i would support my daughter /wife in any wage battle.



I ain't an accountant but until they can bring in the match day numbers the mans game does on a weekend in league football fair enough.



the national team as of course has caught the eye of the nation - so those players might have a cause to fight for.



i say all the above respectfully.



