July 29, 2022, 02:51:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
Topic: WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
headset
WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
Today
Today at 05:56:46 AM
after Russia gas ban sends prices spiraling....
In some quarters it like - Putin has the krauts by the balls !
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19352078/germany-hanover-no-heating-lighting-hanover-russia-gas/
Bernie
Re: WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
Today
Today at 08:43:23 AM
This is the country the pro EU fanatics want us to be more like, yes?
kippers
Re: WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
Today
Today at 12:06:34 PM
Perhaps extinction rebellion will enjoy a cold long winter
Rutters
Re: WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
Today
Today at 01:36:59 PM
You can still google the video of German MPs laughing at Trump when he warned them about getting too reliant on Russia.
