Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 29, 2022, 09:03:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city  (Read 37 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 545


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:56:46 AM »
after Russia gas ban sends prices spiraling....


In some quarters it like  - Putin has the krauts by the balls !



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19352078/germany-hanover-no-heating-lighting-hanover-russia-gas/
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 701


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:43:23 AM »
This is the country the pro EU fanatics want us to be more like, yes?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 