Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 29, 2022, 06:30:52 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city (Read 12 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 545
WATER MESS Germany turns off hot water and heating in city
«
on:
Today
at 05:56:46 AM »
after Russia gas ban sends prices spiraling....
In some quarters it like - Putin has the krauts by the balls !
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19352078/germany-hanover-no-heating-lighting-hanover-russia-gas/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...