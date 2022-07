headset

Shocking moment trucker smashes lorry into ex-girlfriend



I suppose it the wifey is playing away it causes you to become a loose cannon in jealousy or so I'm told !!





anyone got any real-life breaking-up moments of madness they would like to share with us all





apart from this one that is.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19342911/crazed-trucker-smashed-lorry-caged/