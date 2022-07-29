Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: JK Rowlings new heroinea barrister who took on trans rights  (Read 102 times)
headset
« on: Today at 05:31:14 AM »
bullies,,,

well done that barrister :like:


its about time someone hit back and stood up to the bully tactics often used by some of the lefties out there


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19353144/jk-rowling-heroine-trans-barrister/
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:43:41 AM »
 :like:
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:27 PM »
Radical Feminists are known to enjoy a bit of bullying themselves.

It's all a battle for victimhood and the benefits it brings.
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:12:45 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:39:27 PM
Radical Feminists are known to enjoy a bit of bullying themselves.

It's all a battle for victimhood and the benefits it brings.

Maybe, but they are affectively being airbrushed from society. So i don't blame them for kicking off.
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:42:34 PM »
She's quite happy to airbrush white men. She's been doing that for a very long time.

That's what RadFems do.
