headset

Offline



Posts: 5 545





Posts: 5 545 JK Rowlings new heroine a barrister who took on trans rights « on: Today at 05:31:14 AM »



well done that barrister





its about time someone hit back and stood up to the bully tactics often used by some of the lefties out there





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19353144/jk-rowling-heroine-trans-barrister/ bullies,,,well done that barristerits about time someone hit back and stood up to the bully tactics often used by some of the lefties out there Logged