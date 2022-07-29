Welcome,
July 29, 2022, 09:03:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
JK Rowlings new heroine a barrister who took on trans rights
Author
Topic: JK Rowlings new heroine a barrister who took on trans rights (Read 42 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 545
JK Rowlings new heroine a barrister who took on trans rights
«
on:
Today
at 05:31:14 AM »
bullies,,,
well done that barrister
its about time someone hit back and stood up to the bully tactics often used by some of the lefties out there
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19353144/jk-rowling-heroine-trans-barrister/
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 701
Re: JK Rowlings new heroine a barrister who took on trans rights
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:43:41 AM »
