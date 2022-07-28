Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 694





Posts: 7 694 Tavistock Clinic to close « on: Today at 01:37:17 PM »



The Tavistock NHS center which has been highly controversial for putting pre pubescent kids onto puberty blocking drugs is to close.



I'd like to see a full Public Enquiry into how things ever got this far.



I'm also pleased to see that there is to be more focus on mental health care. The first port of call for any disturbed child should be a psychologist - not medication or surgery.



https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/tavistock-gender-clinic-forced-to-shut-over-safety-fears-wpdx3v6nw



