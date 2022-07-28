Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Tavistock Clinic to close
Bernie
on: Today at 01:37:17 PM
Great news for anyone interested in the welfare of children.

The Tavistock NHS center which has been highly controversial for putting pre pubescent kids onto puberty blocking drugs is to close.

I'd like to see a full Public Enquiry into how things ever got this far.

I'm also pleased to see that there is to be more focus on mental health care. The first port of call for any disturbed child should be a psychologist - not medication or surgery.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/tavistock-gender-clinic-forced-to-shut-over-safety-fears-wpdx3v6nw
