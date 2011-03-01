headset

Posts: 5 545 Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits « on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 AM »

British Gas owner Centrica enjoyed half-year profits five times higher than those in 2021's first six months, while Shell attributed its enormous numbers to higher prices, refining profits, and gas trading.





that's a sickening read give the energy rises the average/working family is now facing....



I've bagged money from the oil industry over the years - so can't put the boot into hards but those profits are a bit tasty given the prices we now pay for energy



the is making money and then the is taking the piss!





Crabamity





Posts: 8 580Crabamity Re: Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:48:06 PM » The oil industry doesnt set the price.



As usual it is financial speculators and investors taking advantage of a situation to maximize their profit. If you look at most profitable companies in the world you will usually see one oil company in the top 100; Saudi Aramco. The rest are small fry in comparison to the really big, profitable companies. Most of whom pay less tax and have more of a detrimental impact on the world than the average oil company.

Crabamity





Posts: 8 580Crabamity Re: Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:27:36 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:58:49 PM

Public ownership.

Was talking to the old fellar about this. We should have a national oil company, which holds shares in some of the new mega sized licenses. This would help build a national sovereign wealth fund, like the Norwegians for example. Sadly this will never happen because neither of the main political parties want to damage their future prospects of employment and campaign support.

Posts: 7 548 Re: Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 PM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 07:27:36 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:58:49 PM

Public ownership.

Was talking to the old fellar about this. We should have a national oil company, which holds shares in some of the new mega sized licenses. This would help build a national sovereign wealth fund, like the Norwegians for example. Sadly this will never happen because neither of the main political parties want to damage their future prospects of employment and campaign support.

Oh, for goodness sake! We use to have all this, oil, gas, coal, electricity, railways, steel making, water, airline, social housing and loads of other stuff, but Thatcher and the Tories flogged it all off cheap to win a couple of elections and say fuck you to anyone not at least upper middle class. And here we are now facing record busting utility bills that go into the coffers of foreign suppliers and hedge fund managers. There was this bloke, former Tory PM, became Lord Stockton, stood there in the House of Lords and told Thatcher "stop selling off the family silver"! Did she listen? Did she fuck!

Posts: 5 545 Re: Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:52:18 AM »



whilst also reading the media news





anyhow the dutch owner of shell gives his thoughts on matters



a chunk of it lays at Putins door by all accounts







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19352956/shell-boss-ben-van-beurden-cost-of-living/ i ain't no expert so do take on board with interest what others say ..
whilst also reading the media news
anyhow the dutch owner of shell gives his thoughts on matters
a chunk of it lays at Putins door by all accounts