Was talking to the old fellar about this. We should have a national oil company, which holds shares in some of the new mega sized licenses. This would help build a national sovereign wealth fund, like the Norwegians for example. Sadly this will never happen because neither of the main political parties want to damage their future prospects of employment and campaign support.
Oh, for goodness sake! We use to have all this, oil, gas, coal, electricity, railways, steel making, water, airline, social housing and loads of other stuff, but Thatcher and the Tories flogged it all off cheap to win a couple of elections and say fuck you to anyone not at least upper middle class. And here we are now facing record busting utility bills that go into the coffers of foreign suppliers and hedge fund managers. There was this bloke, former Tory PM, became Lord Stockton, stood there in the House of Lords and told Thatcher "stop selling off the family silver"! Did she listen? Did she fuck!