Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2022, 09:49:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits  (Read 159 times)
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 536


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:11:07 AM »
as prices rise
British Gas owner Centrica enjoyed half-year profits five times higher than those in 2021's first six months, while Shell attributed its enormous numbers to higher prices, refining profits, and gas trading.


that's a sickening read give the energy rises the average/working family is now facing....

I've bagged money from the oil industry over the years - so can't put the boot into hards but those profits are a bit tasty given the prices we now pay for energy

the is making money and then the is taking the piss!


https://news.sky.com/story/energy-giants-shell-and-centrica-enjoy-soaring-profits-as-prices-rise-12660367
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 580

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:48:06 PM »
The oil industry doesnt set the price.

As usual it is financial speculators and investors taking advantage of a situation to maximize their profit. If you look at most profitable companies in the world you will usually see one oil company in the top 100; Saudi Aramco. The rest are small fry in comparison to the really big, profitable companies. Most of whom pay less tax and have more of a detrimental impact on the world than the average oil company.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 782



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:58:49 PM »
Public ownership.  :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 547


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:16:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:58:49 PM
Public ownership.  :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:

Ah, almost a long forgotten memory, if you see Sid tell him he's a Thatcherite cunt!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 580

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:27:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:58:49 PM
Public ownership.  :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:

Was talking to the old fellar about this. We should have a national oil company, which holds shares in some of the new mega sized licenses. This would help build a national sovereign wealth fund, like the Norwegians for example. Sadly this will never happen because neither of the main political parties want to damage their future prospects of employment and campaign support.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 547


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:34:10 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:27:36 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:58:49 PM
Public ownership.  :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:

Was talking to the old fellar about this. We should have a national oil company, which holds shares in some of the new mega sized licenses. This would help build a national sovereign wealth fund, like the Norwegians for example. Sadly this will never happen because neither of the main political parties want to damage their future prospects of employment and campaign support.

Oh, for goodness sake! We use to have all this, oil, gas, coal, electricity, railways, steel making, water, airline, social housing and loads of other stuff, but Thatcher and the Tories flogged it all off cheap to win a couple of elections and say fuck you to anyone not at least upper middle class. And here we are now facing record busting utility bills that go into the coffers of foreign suppliers and hedge fund managers. There was this bloke, former Tory PM, became Lord Stockton, stood there in the House of Lords and told Thatcher "stop selling off the family silver"! Did she listen? Did she fuck!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 