Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2022, 05:10:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Energy giants Shell and Centrica enjoy soaring profits  (Read 88 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 536


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:11:07 AM »
as prices rise
British Gas owner Centrica enjoyed half-year profits five times higher than those in 2021's first six months, while Shell attributed its enormous numbers to higher prices, refining profits, and gas trading.


that's a sickening read give the energy rises the average/working family is now facing....

I've bagged money from the oil industry over the years - so can't put the boot into hards but those profits are a bit tasty given the prices we now pay for energy

the is making money and then the is taking the piss!


https://news.sky.com/story/energy-giants-shell-and-centrica-enjoy-soaring-profits-as-prices-rise-12660367
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 579

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:48:06 PM »
The oil industry doesnt set the price.

As usual it is financial speculators and investors taking advantage of a situation to maximize their profit. If you look at most profitable companies in the world you will usually see one oil company in the top 100; Saudi Aramco. The rest are small fry in comparison to the really big, profitable companies. Most of whom pay less tax and have more of a detrimental impact on the world than the average oil company.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 782



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:58:49 PM »
Public ownership.  :mido: :mido: :mido: :mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 