British Gas owner Centrica enjoyed half-year profits five times higher than those in 2021's first six months, while Shell attributed its enormous numbers to higher prices, refining profits, and gas trading.





that's a sickening read give the energy rises the average/working family is now facing....



I've bagged money from the oil industry over the years - so can't put the boot into hards but those profits are a bit tasty given the prices we now pay for energy



the is making money and then the is taking the piss!





