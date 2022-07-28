headset

Offline



Posts: 5 534





Posts: 5 534 Criminal trials to be televised for the first time in UK tomorrow « on: Today at 06:33:38 AM »





it's the judges and lawyers that need putting in the dock these days - some of the them are worse than the real cons





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19337321/criminal-sentencing-televised-first-time/ interesting move by the tv lot....it's the judges and lawyers that need putting in the dock these days - some of the them are worse than the real cons Logged