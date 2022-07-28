Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2022
Author Topic: Criminal trials to be televised for the first time in UK tomorrow  (Read 26 times)
« on: Today at 06:33:38 AM »
interesting move by the tv lot....


it's the judges and lawyers that need putting in the dock these days  - some of the them are worse than the real cons


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19337321/criminal-sentencing-televised-first-time/
