Jens Lehmann took a chainsaw to neighbours garage









a cracking keeper in his day at Arsenal but lost the plot on the field of play once if memory serves me right - i cant think what though...



he must be an all-round on the edge human - always ready to flip





i didn't know about the Hertha berlin shit mind you









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19339070/jens-lehmann-chainsaw-arsenal-lake/

