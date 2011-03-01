Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RED CARD Angela Rayners militant  (Read 165 times)
union backing boyfriend SACKED by Labour after joining rail strike in defiance of Keir Starmer..


fair play to sir kier he has stuck to his guns - no pun intended


no doubt this will spell a touch of trouble within the labour camp...

OTR on the moon will have the spinners out on this one no doubt - when I pop over for a catch-up monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19339144/angela-rayner-boyfriend-sacked-strike-sam-tarry/
Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.

Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?
the expected crack/tension now appearing in the Labour Party;;

Senior Labour MP John McDonnell - says he supports general strike and hits out at Sir Keir Starmer..


If they don't get in next time around and I don't think they will - that's them finished  IMO.

they lost the working man a long time ago - with some of the shit they stand for and promote



https://news.sky.com/story/top-labour-mp-john-mcdonnell-calls-for-general-strike-and-hits-out-at-sir-keir-starmer-over-strike-position-12660413
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:38:30 AM
Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.

Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?

Agreed. What a plank he is (Starmer, for sake of clarity)
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:38:30 AM
Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.

Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?

Problem is, these "working class people", most of whom are on higher than average wages, are stopping millions of other working class people from getting to work.

Liz has promised new laws to stop them in their Tracks (Pun intended) and i for one can't fucking wait.
For once, I think we're all in agreement here  :pope2:
Not remotely with Bernies post. Bernie, you are with the huge group of people who go mad when a strike effects people. The best strikes are those that cause no disturbance to anyone  :like: :like:
Logged
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:12:35 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:38:30 AM
Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.

Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?

Problem is, these "working class people", most of whom are on higher than average wages, are stopping millions of other working class people from getting to work.

Liz has promised new laws to stop them in their Tracks (Pun intended) and i for one can't fucking wait.

The Best thing she could do is replace that chancer Grant Shapps. He is so far out of his depth its untrue.
