RED CARD Angela Rayners militant





fair play to sir kier he has stuck to his guns - no pun intended





no doubt this will spell a touch of trouble within the labour camp...



OTR on the moon will have the spinners out on this one no doubt - when I pop over for a catch-up





Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.

Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?



Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point? Logged

Re: RED CARD Angela Rayners militant



Senior Labour MP John McDonnell - says he supports general strike and hits out at Sir Keir Starmer..





If they don't get in next time around and I don't think they will - that's them finished IMO.



they lost the working man a long time ago - with some of the shit they stand for and promote







Posts: 7 694 Re: RED CARD Angela Rayners militant « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:12:35 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:38:30 AM Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.



Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?



Problem is, these "working class people", most of whom are on higher than average wages, are stopping millions of other working class people from getting to work.



