RED CARD Angela Rayners militant





fair play to sir kier he has stuck to his guns - no pun intended





no doubt this will spell a touch of trouble within the labour camp...



OTR on the moon will have the spinners out on this one no doubt - when I pop over for a catch-up





Angela Rayner was a bit busy yesterday supporting Stonewall's claims that 2 year olds can recognise their Trans-identity and why Drag-Queen Story Hours are so beneficial.

Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point?



Seriously though, if The Labour Party can't support working-class people on strike then what's the point? Logged

Re: RED CARD Angela Rayners militant



Senior Labour MP John McDonnell - says he supports general strike and hits out at Sir Keir Starmer..





If they don't get in next time around and I don't think they will - that's them finished IMO.



they lost the working man a long time ago - with some of the shit they stand for and promote







