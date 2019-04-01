Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tav going  (Read 194 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 08:25:06 PM »
Ain't such a big loss is it ?

Wilder has been dangling him to Bournemouth all summer.

Maybe he could learn how to take set pieces there.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:15 PM »
Hopefully its to get the dosh for two proven strikers.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 PM »
I wasnt a big fan initially but he was immense last year and his energy was a massive influence. Will be a big loss but he was i. The last year of his contract so deal had to be done. Expect Fry to go in Jan as well.
Inglorious_Basterd
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 PM »
It will be interesting to see if the Spence and Tavernier money is reinvested.

I have my doubts.

Gibson = 
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:43:09 AM »
good player for me - will be a tough one to replace I think McGee will be given Tav's job.

a decent price and you cant knock him for bagging a juicy prem contract.

he only had 2 years left - so good business from Boro if he refused to sign an extended deal [- that's how you do business or you end up losing them for nowt plus at least it wasn't a  deadline day exit
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:48:16 PM »
Honestly?   He was alright.
Replaceable?  No problem.
