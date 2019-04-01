kippers

Posts: 3 335 Tav going « on: Yesterday at 08:25:06 PM » Ain't such a big loss is it ?



Wilder has been dangling him to Bournemouth all summer.



Maybe he could learn how to take set pieces there. Logged

Posts: 5 646 Re: Tav going « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:15 PM » Hopefully its to get the dosh for two proven strikers. Logged

Posts: 4 726 Re: Tav going « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:44 PM » I wasnt a big fan initially but he was immense last year and his energy was a massive influence. Will be a big loss but he was i. The last year of his contract so deal had to be done. Expect Fry to go in Jan as well. Logged

I have my doubts.



Gibson = It will be interesting to see if the Spence and Tavernier money is reinvested.I have my doubts.Gibson =