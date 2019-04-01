Welcome,
July 27, 2022, 11:30:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tav going
Author
Topic: Tav going (Read 86 times)
beamishboro
kippers
Posts: 3 333
Tav going
Ain't such a big loss is it ?
Wilder has been dangling him to Bournemouth all summer.
Maybe he could learn how to take set pieces there.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 645
Re: Tav going
Hopefully its to get the dosh for two proven strikers.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 726
Re: Tav going
I wasnt a big fan initially but he was immense last year and his energy was a massive influence. Will be a big loss but he was i. The last year of his contract so deal had to be done. Expect Fry to go in Jan as well.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 532
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Tav going
It will be interesting to see if the Spence and Tavernier money is reinvested.
I have my doubts.
Gibson =
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
