Posts: 3 333 Tav going « on: Today at 08:25:06 PM » Ain't such a big loss is it ?



Wilder has been dangling him to Bournemouth all summer.



Maybe he could learn how to take set pieces there.

Posts: 5 645 Re: Tav going « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:52:15 PM » Hopefully its to get the dosh for two proven strikers.

Posts: 4 726 Re: Tav going « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:44 PM » I wasnt a big fan initially but he was immense last year and his energy was a massive influence. Will be a big loss but he was i. The last year of his contract so deal had to be done. Expect Fry to go in Jan as well.