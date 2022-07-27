Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Trumps toughest talk YET
« on: Today at 06:48:38 AM »
Calls for homeless to be put in camps, says executing drug dealers would save thousands of lives and calls US a 'cesspool of crime where MS-13 are cutting up girls'


go on Donald lad gets a thumbs up from me :like:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11051015/Trump-calls-homeless-camps-DC-speech-leaving-White-House.html#comments
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:10 AM »
He's gonna win the next election. Get money on it.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:59:15 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:30:10 AM
He's gonna win the next election. Get money on it.

Don't, Murdoch has shifted his support to the RWNJ in Florida!

The tone of the whole article, and what Trump has said are equally revolting. These people aren't Tom Joab and his Okies, they are largely made up of people with mental health issues who have been seriously let down by what the US laughably calls it's "care system". Let's go back a little, not even a whole century and remember one regime that found the easiest way to deal with problems real or imagined was to put them all in camps! Sound familiar? 
