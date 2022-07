headset

Offline



Posts: 5 526





Posts: 5 526 Central Masjid youngsters « on: Today at 06:27:37 AM »





Well done to those involved.



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/central-masjid-youngsters-complete-inspirational-24588626#comments-wrapper They get some stick from some quarters but fair play to this group for getting stuck in and helping to keep the area tidy.Well done to those involved. Logged