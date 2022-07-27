headset

Offline



Posts: 5 526





Posts: 5 526 Steven Gerrards brutal fines for Aston Villa stars « on: Today at 06:01:13 AM »





fas an ex/red fingers crossed for Stevie Gerrard



my 3 premier league managers who will be under early pressure to make a good start



Frank Lampard.

Steven Gerrard.

Tomas Tuchel.



i know this sounds crazy that first game between Chelsea and Everton is some game in many respects.



If Everton get tonked the pressure will pile on Frank one game in



them 3 managers will need a decent start in the first 10 games or the gun might come out. IMO



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19328232/steven-gerrard-aston-villa-fines/

I agree discipline is key to good team morale in sportfas an ex/red fingers crossed for Stevie Gerrardmy 3 premier league managers who will be under early pressure to make a good startFrank Lampard.Steven Gerrard.Tomas Tuchel.i know this sounds crazy that first game between Chelsea and Everton is some game in many respects.If Everton get tonked the pressure will pile on Frank one game inthem 3 managers will need a decent start in the first 10 games or the gun might come out. IMO Logged