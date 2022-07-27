Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Steven Gerrards brutal fines for Aston Villa stars  (Read 44 times)
I agree discipline is key to good team morale in sport


fas an ex/red fingers crossed for Stevie Gerrard

my 3 premier league managers who will be under early pressure to make a good start

Frank Lampard.
Steven Gerrard.
Tomas Tuchel.

i know this sounds crazy that first game between Chelsea and Everton is some game in many respects.

If Everton get tonked the pressure will pile on Frank one game in

them 3 managers will need  a decent start in the first 10 games or the gun might come out. IMO
 
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19328232/steven-gerrard-aston-villa-fines/
