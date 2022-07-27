I agree discipline is key to good team morale in sport
fas an ex/red fingers crossed for Stevie Gerrard
my 3 premier league managers who will be under early pressure to make a good start
Frank Lampard.
Steven Gerrard.
Tomas Tuchel.
i know this sounds crazy that first game between Chelsea and Everton is some game in many respects.
If Everton get tonked the pressure will pile on Frank one game in
them 3 managers will need a decent start in the first 10 games or the gun might come out. IMO https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19328232/steven-gerrard-aston-villa-fines/