headset

Offline



Posts: 5 526





Posts: 5 526 PIERS MORGAN The Zelenskys told me « on: Today at 05:48:49 AM »



interesting read - should be well worth about them two and the war in Ukraine against Putin's Russia





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19324588/zelensky-putin-war-ukraine-piers-morgan/ what terrifies them most about Putin and vowed war will not break them as they fight for Ukraine..interesting read - should be well worth about them two and the war in Ukraine against Putin's Russia Logged