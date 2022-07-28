through to the Euro 2022 final with thumping 4-0 win over Sweden...
well done lionesses - here is hoping for the germans in the final
a good 4-0 win in Sheffield
we all know this competition in England will go down as a good campaign and a good advert for lady's football but deep down it's about winning tournaments and not settling for second. So work still to be done whoever they get in the final at Wembley!
local lass Beth Mead again on then scoresheet - golden boot for her you would think https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19328560/england-lionesses-euro-2022-sweden-win/