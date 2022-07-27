Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SWEDE CAROLINE England Lionesses roar  (Read 145 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
through to the Euro 2022 final with thumping 4-0 win over Sweden...

well done lionesses - here is hoping for the germans in the final monkey

a good 4-0 win in Sheffield

we all know this competition in England will go down as a good campaign and a good advert for lady's football but deep down it's about winning tournaments and not settling for second. So work still to be done whoever they get in the final at Wembley!




local lass Beth Mead again on then scoresheet - golden boot for her you would think :like:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19328560/england-lionesses-euro-2022-sweden-win/
Final should be a cracker.

Must be really winding up the Neanderthals who think women shouldn't be playing football.
Have you ever actually met anyone who thinks women shouldn't play football?
Have you ever actually met anyone who thinks women shouldn't play football?

Comments section of the daily mail is full of them, Facebook too.
