Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 26, 2022, 06:59:18 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tourist furious after Queens Guard screams
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tourist furious after Queens Guard screams (Read 72 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 517
Tourist furious after Queens Guard screams
«
on:
Today
at 02:49:41 PM »
at her outside Buckingham Palace but did she deserve it?
too right she did - he should have whipped her - you don't touch serving guards...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19318143/tourist-queens-guard-screams-buckingham-palace/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 157
Re: Tourist furious after Queens Guard screams
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:51:46 PM »
Reminds me of the time Greenpeace got into Devonport when Vanguard had its first refitting.
I nearly shot a deaf lass who had got under the wire. Gave the first two warnings before her mate jumped up and said shes deaf dont shoot
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...