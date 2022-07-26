Ben G



Mountain King

Re: Tourist furious after Queens Guard screams « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:51:46 PM » Reminds me of the time Greenpeace got into Devonport when Vanguard had its first refitting.



I nearly shot a deaf lass who had got under the wire. Gave the first two warnings before her mate jumped up and said shes deaf dont shoot