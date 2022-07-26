Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 26, 2022
Tourist furious after Queens Guard screams
headset
Today at 02:49:41 PM
at her outside Buckingham Palace  but did she deserve it?

too right she did - he should have whipped her - you don't touch serving guards...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19318143/tourist-queens-guard-screams-buckingham-palace/
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:51:46 PM
Reminds me of the time Greenpeace got into Devonport when Vanguard had its first refitting.

I nearly shot a deaf lass who had got under the wire. Gave the first two warnings before her mate jumped up and said shes deaf dont shoot
Tory Cunt
