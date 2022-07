headset

Sir Keir Starmer goes face to face with canine robot





Risking another trans row, the opposition leader, who can’t say if a woman has a penis, asked experts at the Manufacturing Technology Centre if “he or she has a name” yesterday.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19316827/sir-keir-starmer-canine-robot-liverpool/ called Beethoven on trip to Liverpool.