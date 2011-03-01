ahead of crunch Euros semi-final with Sweden - well in Sir Geoff
the headset household will be tuned in and hoping for a roaring Lionesses win tonight excuse the pun
a sold-out Wembley awaits the winners what more can you ask for a final at the home football - maybe against the Germans as well - can the ladies bag a major big trophy on home soil -
Let us despatch the Swedes first at Brammal Lane
CMON THE LIONESSES !!!
the nation is behind you
White to score 1st England to win 2-0https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19316300/geoff-hurst-lionesses-sweden/