Author Topic: World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst roars on Lionesses  (Read 97 times)
« on: Today at 05:30:50 AM »
ahead of crunch Euros semi-final with Sweden - well in Sir Geoff :like:

the headset household will be tuned in and hoping for a roaring Lionesses win tonight excuse the pun monkey


 a sold-out Wembley awaits the winners what more can you ask for a final at the home football - maybe against the Germans as well - can the ladies bag a major big trophy on home soil -

Let us despatch the Swedes first at Brammal Lane

CMON THE LIONESSES !!!

the nation is behind you

White to score 1st England to win 2-0


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19316300/geoff-hurst-lionesses-sweden/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:17:39 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:30:50 AM

the nation is behind you



 
