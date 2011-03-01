headset

Offline



Posts: 5 511





Posts: 5 511 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst roars on Lionesses « on: Today at 05:30:50 AM »



the headset household will be tuned in and hoping for a roaring Lionesses win tonight excuse the pun





a sold-out Wembley awaits the winners what more can you ask for a final at the home football - maybe against the Germans as well - can the ladies bag a major big trophy on home soil -



Let us despatch the Swedes first at Brammal Lane



CMON THE LIONESSES !!!



the nation is behind you



White to score 1st England to win 2-0





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19316300/geoff-hurst-lionesses-sweden/ ahead of crunch Euros semi-final with Sweden - well in Sir Geoffthe headset household will be tuned in and hoping for a roaring Lionesses win tonight excuse the puna sold-out Wembley awaits the winners what more can you ask for a final at the home football - maybe against the Germans as well - can the ladies bag a major big trophy on home soil -Let us despatch the Swedes first at Brammal LaneCMON THE LIONESSES !!!the nation is behind youWhite to score 1st England to win 2-0 Logged