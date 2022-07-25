Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Eurovision Song Contest.
Squarewheelbike
« on: Today at 02:28:46 PM »
Coming to the UK next year. Good luck getting your stuff in and out lads!

That said, they could always ship stuff to Ireland, take it North to say Derry or Newry and avoid the hard border in the Irish Sea that was never going to be there! Simples!
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:11:34 PM »
What stuff?   It's never a problem getting 'stuff' to the uk
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:18:42 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 06:11:34 PM
What stuff?   It's never a problem getting 'stuff' to the uk

Still in Calais probably!
