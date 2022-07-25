Welcome,
July 25, 2022, 07:58:45 PM
Eurovision Song Contest.
Author
Topic: Eurovision Song Contest. (Read 47 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 541
Eurovision Song Contest.
Today
at 02:28:46 PM »
Coming to the UK next year. Good luck getting your stuff in and out lads!
That said, they could always ship stuff to Ireland, take it North to say Derry or Newry and avoid the hard border in the Irish Sea that was never going to be there! Simples!
kippers
Posts: 3 330
Re: Eurovision Song Contest.
Today
at 06:11:34 PM »
What stuff? It's never a problem getting 'stuff' to the uk
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 541
Re: Eurovision Song Contest.
Today
at 07:18:42 PM »
Today
at 06:11:34 PM
What stuff? It's never a problem getting 'stuff' to the uk
Still in Calais probably!
