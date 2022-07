Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 540





Posts: 7 540

Eurovision Song Contest. « on: Today at 02:28:46 PM » Coming to the UK next year. Good luck getting your stuff in and out lads!



That said, they could always ship stuff to Ireland, take it North to say Derry or Newry and avoid the hard border in the Irish Sea that was never going to be there! Simples!